Court Urged To Restore Detroit's Pot License Residency Rule

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A coalition of medical marijuana businesses and social justice advocates urged a Michigan federal judge on Wednesday to lift a restraining order that blocked Detroit from reserving marijuana dispensary licenses for longtime city residents. In their amicus brief, the advocates argued that U.S. District Judge Bernard A. Friedman's order blocking the enforcement of Detroit's so-called legacy provision, which reserves some cannabis licenses for established residents, improperly restrained the city's ability to protect economically disenfranchised communities and bolster its existing tax base. "The City of Detroit … has a compelling interest in stimulating a sluggish local economy by providing access to those...

