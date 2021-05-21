FCA Charges Investment Adviser With Fraudulent Trading

Law360, London (May 21, 2021, 1:05 PM BST) -- The City watchdog has started criminal proceedings against a financial adviser for allegedly trading fraudulently and carrying out regulated activities without authorization. The Financial Conduct Authority said that Ian James Hudson was charged with the intention to defraud creditors while he ran Richmond Associates. Hudson, who appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, is also charged with advising clients on investments and accepting deposits, which are regulated activities, without authorization from the watchdog. Hudson is due to appear at Southwark Crown Court for a plea hearing on June 17, the regulator said. The FCA alleges that between January 2008 and the end of...

