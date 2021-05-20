European 'Neobroker' Raises $900M For Investment Platform

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 10:19 PM EDT) -- European stock-trading platform Trade Republic said Thursday it raised a whopping $900 million and gained a valuation of over $5 billion, which it says makes it among Europe's top-valued private fintechs. Berlin-headquartered Trade Republic said the funds will go toward bolstering its investment and savings platform and expanding its presence in Europe. The company offers commission-free equity investments as well as fractional stock savings plans and recently added an option for users to invest in cryptocurrency, according to its website. Trade Republic, which calls itself a "neobroker," has a banking license in Germany and roughly $7.3 billion in assets under management,...

