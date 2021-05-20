Dorsey & Whitney Latest To Offer Associates Special Bonus

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Dorsey & Whitney LLP is planning to hand out a special bonus of up to $20,000 to associates next month, Law360 learned on Thursday. The extra cash rewards are based on annualized billable hours through April, according to a firm statement. Associates who are on pace to bill 1,800 to 1,899 hours will receive $2,500, while associates on pace to bill more than 2,400 hours will get $20,000. The sliding scale also includes bonuses of $5,000, $10,000 and $15,000. Dozens of BigLaw firms are handing out special bonuses this year, following a generally strong year for the industry and as competition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS