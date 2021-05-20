Hacker Pleads Guilty To Stealing Pa. Hospital Workers' Info

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A Michigan man pled guilty in Pennsylvania federal court Thursday to hacking the human resources department at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and stealing personnel records for more than 65,000 employees, spurring $1.7 million in false tax refunds and a major class action against UPMC. The U.S. attorney's office for Pittsburgh said Justin Sean Johnson, 30, of Detroit, pled guilty to one count each of conspiracy to defraud the United States and aggravated identity theft for the 2014 hack and the subsequent sale of hacked personal information for the filing of false income tax returns. "Today's guilty plea by Justin...

