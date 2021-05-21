Palm Beach Firms Nason Yeager And Haile Shaw To Merge

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Mid-size Palm Beach County law firms Nason Yeager Gerson Harris & Fumero and Haile Shaw & Pfaffenberger on Thursday announced a merger effective June 1. The merger brings together nearly 40 attorneys under the Nason Yeager name. Attorneys from Haile Shaw, who worked out of offices in North Palm Beach, Palm Beach and Wellington, will relocate to Nason Yeager's expanded office at 3001 PGA Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens. The firm also has an outpost in Boca Raton. "Both of our firms have earned the reputation for our excellent attorneys, outstanding service and results over several decades," Gary Gerson, president of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS