Juneteenth As Paid Holiday Is Here To Stay, Firm Leaders Say

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- At least 50 large and mid-size law firms made Juneteenth a paid holiday last year amid the George Floyd racial justice protests, and that trend looks to be continuing in 2021 and beyond, leading observers to conclude it may soon be an established feature of a legal industry that still grapples with a stubborn lack of diversity. In an informal survey of several dozen firms conducted by Law360 Pulse, the vast majority of the 50 or so firms that made Juneteenth a paid holiday last year said they now plan to do so permanently, while a handful said they're still thinking...

