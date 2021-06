Rising Star: Crowe & Dunlevy's Melanie Wilson Rughani

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Melanie Wilson Rughani of Crowe & Dunlevy scored several major appellate victories in Oklahoma, including leading the legal side of a successful fight to expand Medicaid eligibility in the state, earning...

To view the full article, register now.