Sapiens Worker Says She Was Fired For Flagging VP's Racism

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A former human resources director for Sapiens Americas Corp. claims she was fired in retaliation for opposing unlawful discrimination in the workplace after a human resources executive displayed a racist and derogatory image about Black Lives Matter protesters during a videoconference call, according to a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania federal court Thursday. Ramona Kubach's complaint says the image in question was of monkeys running around empty streets, and was displayed as the executive compared the image to "the chaos in the United States with the riots" in reference to the Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020. Kubach said...

