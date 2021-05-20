LegalMatch Sanctioned For 'Appalling' Calif. Bar Suit Actions

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A California state judge Thursday sanctioned online attorney search website LegalMatch.com $10,000 for its "appalling" discovery behavior in a dispute with the State Bar of California and dismissed its challenge to a state law that restricts the website's advertising practices. Superior Court Judge Ethan Schulman accepted a series of proposed orders, including a bid by the California bar to nix LegalMatch's free speech challenges to a law, Section 6155 of the California Business and Professions Code, that regulates referral services. The judge noted that the court rejected a "substantially similar claim" from LegalMatch in February. Section 6155 prohibits the San Francisco-based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS