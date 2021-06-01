International Reg Challenges Unlikely To Settle, IRS Atty Says

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Two lawsuits challenging regulations on two different statutes involving the taxation of repatriated earnings likely will not be settled before trial since both present new issues that have never been addressed before, an IRS attorney said Tuesday. FedEx Corp.'s challenge to foreign tax credit regulations and Liberty Global's suit against a rule on the dividends-received deduction likely won't settle since they are both cases of first impression, said Liz Askey, deputy division counsel in the IRS' Large Business and International Division. Askey spoke on her own behalf during an online conference hosted by the Texas Federal Tax Institute. "It's hard to see...

