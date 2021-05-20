K&L Gates Partner Jumps Into Pa. Governor's Race

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A K&L Gates LLP construction and energy litigator announced Thursday he is running for governor of Pennsylvania as a Republican, touting his legal career and expressing disdain for how the current governor's administration handled COVID-19. Jason Richey, a partner in K&L Gates' Pittsburgh office, said he never considered getting into politics until he witnessed outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf's administration issue what he called "arbitrary COVID policies" that, in his opinion, significantly damaged the Keystone State. Richey said he wants to reduce the size of state government, lower taxes and eliminate "wasteful and redundant" spending. Wolf, a Democrat, is term-limited and can't...

