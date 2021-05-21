Suspected Pension Scams Rise To Three-Month High

Law360, London (May 21, 2021, 12:23 PM BST) -- The proportion of pension transfers potentially initiated by scams has risen to a three-month high and now represents six in 10 of all transactions, according to a financial monitoring service. XPS Pensions Group said it had detected suspicious activity in April in 59% of pension transfers, up from 52% in March. The London-based consultancy publishes a monthly "red flag index" on how many transfers showed signs that they could have been set in motion by scammers. The proportion of transfers deemed suspicious has been steadily falling since reaching a record high in December, when 76% of all transfers had a red flag...

