Savers Distrust Low-Cost Fashion, Pensions Firm Says

Law360, London (May 21, 2021, 2:53 PM BST) -- A survey shows that more than eight in 10 young female pension savers distrust the discount fashion sector and do not want their retirement funds invested in the industry, reflecting a growing emphasis on climate-friendly and socially equitable investment. Retirement savings business PensionBee found in the survey, published on Friday, that 82% of women aged under 30 believe that the sector, which churns out low-cost clothes for the mass market and targets the young, is detrimental to society. More than 50% of men and women aged 41-50 also felt the same about the sector, the online pensions firm found. It quoted...

