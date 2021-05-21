UK Extends Deadline For Stronger Customer ID Rules

Law360, London (May 21, 2021, 2:56 PM BST) -- Britain's financial regulator has pushed back by six months a deadline for payment companies to implement strong customer authentication rules to minimize disruption to e-commerce merchants and consumers. The Financial Conduct Authority said Thursday that it extended its deadline for payments and e-commerce firms to follow so-called strong customer authentication rules until March 14, 2022. The tougher rules seek to prevent fraud by tightening security procedures for consumers when they make payments or use their accounts online. The rules form part of the European Union's revised Payment Services Directive, known as PSD2, which were fully rolled out across the bloc in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS