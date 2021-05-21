Pro Say: The Thorny Law That Brought Down A DA

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- An elected North Carolina district attorney was recently forced out of office via an obscure state law that some say worked exactly as intended — holding a DA accountable for ethical violations. Others are less sure though, fearing the state law could be used to punish DAs for unpopular decisions. On this week's episode of Pro Say, we unpack both sides of the argument over this unusual ouster with Law360 ethics expert Andrew Strickler. This Week Ep. 201: The Thorny Law That Brought Down A DA Your browser does not support the audio element. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS