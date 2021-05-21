Top NJ Judges Say Pandemic Makes Vacancy Problem Worse

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have added fuel to the urgency to fill the long-running judicial vacancies in New Jersey's state and federal courts, the leaders of those jurisdictions said Friday during a presentation hosted by the State Bar Association. In a recorded webinar broadcast on the final day of the association's annual convention, Chief New Jersey Supreme Court Justice Stuart J. Rabner and Chief U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson hailed the courts' efforts to help justice-seekers get relief in venues that were forced into virtual formats as the pandemic spread in March 2020. All but the most urgent...

