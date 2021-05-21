Insurance Industry Turns On Fla.'s 'No Fault' Fix, Urges Veto

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Insurance industry leaders had hoped for a fix to Florida's "no fault" auto insurance system this legislative session, yet they are now asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto the bill that has emerged, saying it does not address issues of bad faith claims and could potentially drive up the number of uninsured motorists. After much negotiation, the Florida Legislature passed S.B. 54, which would end the requirement to carry personal injury protection, or PIP, insurance and require drivers to instead have bodily injury liability coverage. But the industry says the bill doesn't fix the problem of litigation that drives up rates...

