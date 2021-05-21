Drug Industry Group Slams Mallinckrodt Ch. 11 Disclosures

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A group of makers and distributors of Mallinckrodt PLC's opioids have asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to reject the company's Chapter 11 plan disclosures for lack of clarity and because they would allow Mallinckrodt to pick and choose its contractual obligations. In a motion filed Thursday the group of drug distributors, manufacturers and pharmacy chains said the disclosures are too vague about who is covered by its liability releases and describe an "unconfirmable" plan that calls for Mallinckrodt to assume their contracts while stripping out indemnification requirements. The Ireland-based drugmaker and 65 affiliates filed for Chapter 11 in October, with a...

