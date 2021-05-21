Texas Justices Say Atty Immunity Extends To Deal Work

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 3:28 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday determined that attorney immunity isn't limited to litigation work, saying a lower court should determine if Haynes and Boone LLP attorneys are shielded from claims they misled a company in a patent asset sale. The unanimous ruling from the state's high court gives lawyers clarity that actions taken on behalf of a client, in transactional work or otherwise, are protected by attorney immunity as long as that conduct constitutes the provision of legal services while representing the client in an adversarial context. "Today we confirm that attorney immunity applies to claims based on conduct outside...

