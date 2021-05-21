Cannabis Bill Roundup: 2 Red States Legalize, With Caveats

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- It was a busy week for cannabis reform as federal lawmakers pitched a new bill to regulate CBD in consumable products and circumscribed legalization bills were signed into law in Montana and Alabama. Here are the major developments in cannabis reform from the past week. At the federal level, a trio of bipartisan senators introduced a bill on Wednesday to clear the way for CBD to be marketed in dietary supplements, food and beverages, saying the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has taken too long to draw up rules for the hemp-derived compound since it became legal. Sponsored by Sens. Ron...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS