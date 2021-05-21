McGlinchey Adds Labor And Employment Vet In New Orleans

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- McGlinchey Stafford PLLC added a labor and employment attorney with over two decades of experience in business litigation as a New Orleans-based member, the firm announced. Christine Tenley joined McGlinchey on Monday after having spent the past three years with regional Southeast firm Burr & Forman LLP. Tenley told Law360 on Friday she chose to join McGlinchey due to a desire to return to New Orleans, along with the firm's embrace of technology, which she said allows her to maintain a nationwide practice and better serve her clients. "I'm a graduate of Tulane Law School and began my practice in New...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS