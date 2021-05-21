Indian Drugmaker Morepen Nabs $100M From Corinth Group

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 1:47 PM EDT) -- Private investment firm Corinth Group has agreed to plug $100 million into India-based pharmaceutical company Morepen Group, which will use the capital to boost its research and development capabilities and build new facilities, the companies said Friday. The agreement sees Switzerland-headquartered Corinth paying $32.5 million for 58.50 million equity shares in Morepen Laboratories Ltd., which is equivalent to a 9.31% equity stake, according to a statement. As part of the deal, the investment firm is separately injecting $67.5 million into Morepen. The deal for Morepen's equity has already been approved by shareholders. Morepen, established in 1984, boasts two drug-making facilities that...

