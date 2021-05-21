Houston Rockets Promote Atty To General Counsel

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Houston Rockets have promoted an in-house legal executive and former Locke Lord LLP attorney who previously worked in the NBA team's marketing department to general counsel, filling a role that opened when longtime team legal executive Rafael Stone was named general manager last year. Clay Allen was formally promoted to general counsel for the Rockets and the team's home venue Toyota Center in Houston, he announced on social media Friday. The Houston native grew up right down the street from the team's former arena and worked in various roles for the team, starting in part-time positions and later in the...

