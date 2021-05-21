Baker Partner, Ex-Lobbyist Charged In Timber Ponzi Scam

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 1:35 PM EDT) -- A federal grand jury in Mississippi has charged a Baker Donelson partner and a former firm lobbyist with securities fraud and other crimes for soliciting tens of millions of dollars for a vast timber industry Ponzi scheme. Baker health care partner Jon D. Seawright, 49, and public policy adviser Ted Brent Alexander, 55, of Jackson, Mississippi, both face a six-count indictment for securities and wire fraud for allegedly defrauding dozens of investors. All the charges are connected to a long-running scheme headed by Mississippi timber executive Arthur Lamar Adams. Adams is serving a nearly 20-year prison sentence for defrauding hundreds of...

