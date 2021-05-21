4th Circ. Upends Narrow Take On Same-Sex Harassment Claim

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Friday reinstated a sexual harassment claim leveled by a former utility repair diver who said his male boss called him homophobic slurs and physically assaulted him, taking issue with a trial court's conclusion that the supervisor must be gay for the purported harassment to be sex-based. In a published opinion, the panel said a North Carolina federal judge wrongly limited the avenues through which an alleged victim of sexual harassment from a colleague of the same sex can prove their claim in court. The trial court ruled in 2019 that Glenn Industrial Group supervisor Andrew Rhyner's alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS