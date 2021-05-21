Pot Co. Harvest Wants Out Of Fight Over Arkansas Facility

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Harvest is asking an Arkansas judge to dismiss it from a lawsuit filed by the town of Newport over a cultivation facility that was moved to another county, arguing the suit has no specifics on Harvest's role. Newport Mayor David Stewart sued Arizona-based multistate marijuana company Harvest Health and Recreation Inc. on behalf of Newport's residents, accusing the company of selling the cultivation license after cashing in on the town's incentives to open there. But in a motion to dismiss filed Thursday, Harvest told the court that it isn't part of the dispute and the suit doesn't prove otherwise....

