Biden Admin. Faces Broad IP Threat From China, Iancu Says

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu said Tuesday that the U.S. is facing numerous challenges in counteracting China's theft of American intellectual property, and suggested that the new administration devote more effort to preserving its role as the global leader in technology. While Chinese counterfeits account for nearly 85% of fake goods in the global market, and Chinese hackers have stolen massive amounts of U.S. data, the country shouldn't be dismissed as just a pilferer of intellectual property, Iancu said during a National Press Foundation videoconference on China's threat to U.S. intellectual property. China is also making moves...

