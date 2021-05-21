6th Circ. Says Timing Dooms College Prof's Age Bias Row

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A panel of Sixth Circuit judges Friday unanimously upheld an Ohio court's decision to dismiss an adjunct professor's age bias suit against his community college employer, which found the professor couldn't refile his suit after the statute of limitations ran out. The panel held that while William Nitch filed suit against Eastern Gateway Community College within the Age Discrimination in Employment Act's 90-day window, his decision to dismiss then refile the suit after that deadline expired meant the district court was right to toss his suit for being untimely. "This appeal is not about age discrimination; it's about timing," said the...

