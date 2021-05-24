Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US, Claims Rep Challenge Mallinckrodt Ch. 11 Disclosures

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Opioid maker Mallinckrodt PLC's proposed Chapter 11 disclosures have come under fire by the representative of future opioid claimants, who said personal injury claimants will not have enough say, and the U.S. government, which claimed the proposed plan mishandles Medicare liabilities.

In a motion filed Friday, the future claims representative argued those claiming direct injuries from opioids should be given their own voting class separate from those claiming indirect harm. In a separate motion, the federal government said the proposed plan would force the government into a plan it can't accept.

The Ireland-based drugmaker and 65 affiliates filed for Chapter 11...

