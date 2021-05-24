Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Eli Lilly Says HHS Trying To Foil Case Over Drug Discounts

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Eli Lilly and Co. says that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shouldn't be able to punish it for not offering drug discounts to pharmacies that contract with hospitals in low-income areas, saying the government is trying to find a way around a legal challenge launched by the drugmaker. 

On Thursday, Eli Lilly asked an Indiana federal court for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order against HHS, seeking to bar the government from imposing any penalties on the company if it doesn't immediately start offering those discounts to certain pharmacies. Eli Lilly said that the government sent a letter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!