Dechert Accused Of Milking 'Cash Cow' ENRC Probe At Trial

Law360, London (May 24, 2021, 5:45 PM BST) -- A former Dechert attorney "scare-mongered" ENRC into increasing his legal fees by playing up the risks of a Serious Fraud Office investigation that he incited by leaking confidential company information to the agency, the mining giant claimed at a trial in London on Monday. The mining company has alleged at the High Court that the Dechert partner it hired to carry out an internal investigation was motivated by "money and greed." (Peter Dazeley/Getty Images) Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. alleged on the first day of a High Court trial that Neil Gerrard, the Dechert LLP partner it hired in 2011 to carry...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS