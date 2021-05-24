4th Circ. Halts Block On SC Horseshoe Crab Harvests

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 12:51 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has paused an order blocking horseshoe crab harvesting in a South Carolina wildlife refuge, after the state claimed its sovereignty was disregarded when a lower court sided with an environmental group's challenge to the activity. The court of appeals granted a motion to stay the preliminary injunction on Friday in a two-page order, blocking a May 12 order from the lower court that halted harvesting of the crabs. Environmental group Defenders of Wildlife sought the injunction as part of a lawsuit claiming the federal government had failed to protect several species of threatened birds on the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge...

