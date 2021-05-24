High Court Won't Review Grocery Chain's 'Sprout' TM Win

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take a look at a recent Federal Circuit ruling on standing that allowed the Arizona grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market to successfully challenge a vending machine company's trademark on the word "sprout." Less than a month after the high court listed Corcamore LLC's certiorari petition, the justices turned it down without comment in their latest order list. The move let stand a Federal Circuit ruling that affirmed SFM LLC's win at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board in late 2018, following what U.S. Circuit Judge Jimmie V. Reyna had labeled "procedural maneuvers" at the...

