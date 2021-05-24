Texas High Court Ruling Clears Atty Immunity Cloud

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court's unanimous ruling that attorney immunity extends to nonlitigation work is reassuring for lawyers but isn't expected to have dramatic impacts on transactional attorneys or consumers of legal services in Texas. Uncertainty had loomed for transactional attorneys and others after a Houston appellate court found in December 2019 that attorney immunity doesn't cover business deals or transactional work because it would strip remedies from nonclient parties alleging attorney misconduct. In that decision, the court allowed NFTD LLC to move forward with claims that Haynes and Boone LLP misled it in a patent asset sale. More than 50 law...

