Del. Suffers Early Loss In High Court Unclaimed Property Row

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 12:35 PM EDT) -- Abandoned MoneyGram checks are governed by federal unclaimed property law, which provides that the state where they were purchased should lay claim to them, a special master appointed by the U.S. Supreme Court found, handing Delaware a significant defeat. After several years of work, Senior Judge Pierre N. Leval of the Second Circuit, whom the justices had appointed special master for cases challenging Delaware's claim to the abandoned property, found solidly for 30 challenging states led by Pennsylvania. In an interim 100-page report issued Friday, Judge Leval told the U.S. Supreme Court that the abandoned checks, which now total about $300...

