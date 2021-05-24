Under Armour Wins TM Suit Over 'Life's Armour' Supplements

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Under Armour has won a trademark lawsuit filed in Maryland federal court over a smaller company's fitness apparel and supplements bearing the phrase "Life's Armour" after the accused infringer never showed up to defend itself. Siding with Under Armour, U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher on Friday entered default against Wyoming-based Exclusive Innovations Inc., which the judge said "failed to respond at all" to the sportswear giant's lawsuit accusing it of trademark infringement. Judge Gallagher ruled that Under Armour successfully showed it had valid trademarks, including the marks "Armour" for sports apparel and "Inner Armour" for dietary supplements, and that people...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS