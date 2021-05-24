Fed's Brainard Says Digital Dollar Could Yield Safety Benefits

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard on Monday said that a central bank-issued digital dollar could provide a safer alternative to privately created digital currencies, saying regulatory collaboration is needed to tackle potential risks from the novel asset class. In a speech to a CoinDesk virtual conference, Brainard told attendees that the Fed is "stepping up" its research and engagement on the possibility of issuing a government-backed form of digital money, a concept that central banks around the world are exploring as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have gained traction in recent years. Outlining what she described as some of the key risks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS