Former USPTO Official And Acting Chief John Doll Dies At 72

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- John Doll, a 35-year veteran of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office who served as the agency's acting director in 2009 after years as commissioner for patents, died Thursday at the age of 72. The USPTO announced his death in a statement that called him "an instrumental leader who has left an indelible mark on the U.S. patent system." Doll became acting director of the patent office in January 2009, after the departure of George W. Bush appointee Jon Dudas, and served until the Senate confirmed Barack Obama's nominee David Kappos that August. Doll was commissioner for patents from 2005 to...

