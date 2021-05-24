Ex-Worker Says PE Firms Can't Dodge RICO Pot Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A man arrested for growing marijuana told a Colorado federal judge Friday that the Canadian private equity firms named in his racketeering suit can't exit the case because they admit in their pleadings to providing funding for a federally illegal cannabis enterprise. Nicholas Nielsen, whose sprawling Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act lawsuit suit lists more than 50 individuals and entities as defendants, said that Toronto-based SOL Global Investments Corp. and Serruya Private Equity Inc. could not toss the action or punt it to arbitration. "The very marijuana that was the cause of the police searching [Nielsen's] home, was grown in...

