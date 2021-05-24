Former Pa. Chief Justice Stephen Zappala Sr. Dies

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Retired Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Stephen A. Zappala Sr., 88, credited with ushering in the state courts' automation system, died Friday, according to an obituary on a Pittsburgh funeral home's website. Justice Zappala joined the Supreme Court in 1983 and was elevated to chief justice in January 2002. He retired from the bench in December 2002. He died at his home in Presto Township, about 10 miles from Pittsburgh. "Chief Justice Zappala was an exemplary public servant, a giant in the legal profession and a stalwart leader of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court," his son Stephen A. Zappala Jr., the Allegheny County...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS