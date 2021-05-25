Hemp Pipe Seller Wants CBP's Seizures Of Products Stopped

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A Michigan company that sells pipes, rolling papers and vaporizers for hemp and CBD is suing U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in federal court after the agency seized several shipments of its products, arguing they were improperly labeled as drug paraphernalia. CBP seized its first shipment of Ashh Inc. products in November 2019 and has taken three more shipments since, even after Ashh petitioned the agency to complain that the products were entirely legal, according to the suit filed Monday. The shipments, which contained thousands of grinders, boat-shaped pipes and vaporizers, are entirely legal in the United States because they are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS