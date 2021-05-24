Goldberg Segalla Leaked Data Breach Plaintiff's Info: Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 11:10 PM EDT) -- Goldberg Segalla LLP negligently exposed personal information belonging to a woman pressing a data breach suit against a modeling agency the law firm was representing by failing to properly redact a filing in support of its bid to dismiss that dispute, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in New York state court. Stephanie Hoffman claims that attorneys at Goldberg Segalla "were negligent and showed a reckless disregard of [her] rights to privacy" by failing to perform the necessary redaction of her home address, passport number and telephone number before publicly filing an exhibit in support of its motion to cut down...

