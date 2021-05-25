Cooley Picks Up Veteran Tech Atty From Wilson Sonsini

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 12:03 PM EDT) -- Continuing its latest hiring spree, Cooley LLP has added a veteran technology transactions attorney from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC as a partner in its Palo Alto, California, office, the firm announced Tuesday. Tracy Rubin, who was with Wilson Sonsini for more than a decade, has joined Cooley's technology transactions practice group, where she will continue to counsel emerging growth and established companies on complex transactions, including asset carve-outs, spinouts, patent portfolio acquisitions, mergers and acquisitions, IPOs and strategic investments, according to the firm's announcement. "It was really a compelling opportunity to join Cooley, that I just couldn't pass up,"...

