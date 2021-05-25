Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

RJ Reynolds Infringed E-Cig Patents, Judge Finds

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- An electronic cigarette company has largely prevailed in its suit accusing R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. of ripping off designs for its vaporizers and e-cigarettes, with a North Carolina federal judge ruling that the tobacco company infringed two patents.

U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles said in Monday's opinion that Fuma International LLC is entitled to summary judgment over infringement of one of its patents by R.J. Reynolds' VUSE Solo and VUSE Ciro e-cigarettes. Fuma was also granted summary judgment over the infringement of a separate patent by the Ciro and for all but one element of the Solo, according to the...

