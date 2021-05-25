Don't Forget Due Diligence In Race For Lateral Associate Hires

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Setting aside the racy headlines about same-day offers and six-figure signing bonuses, data provides actual evidence that 2021 could indeed be the year of the associate — and law firms across the profession should be on guard. My firm tracked lateral associate moves in the first quarter of 2021 and each of the four years prior. Data from our research of the 350 largest law firms by head count shows a market-changing level of movement around the country with an increasing interest in associates for data privacy, entertainment and media, insurance, and corporate practices. Geographically, California-based associates were the top flight...

