EPA Slammed By Watchdog For Politicized Herbicide Review

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 2:28 PM EDT) -- Trump administration political appointees took an unusually hands-on approach to regulation of the herbicide dicamba and created an environment where career staffers felt constrained and muted while considering its approvals, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's watchdog said. In a scathing report Monday, the EPA's inspector general said the agency's flawed decision-making process left legally vulnerable extended registrations for dicamba that were ultimately vacated by the Ninth Circuit based on violations of the Federal Insecticide Fungicide and Rodenticide Act. The report said that even though the agency had written guidelines to preserve the scientific integrity of its actions, the process for dicamba...

