Ex-Senate Tax Counsel Joins Brownstein Hyatt's DC Office

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Denver-based Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP added a former chief tax counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance as a shareholder in Washington, D.C., the firm announced. Mark Warren joined Brownstein Hyatt on Monday after having spent over 20 years working in government. Warren told Law360 on Tuesday he chose to join the firm because of its tax team, noting that he's worked with a number of team members in the past and that he was very impressed with their style of handling different legal matters. "I know a number of people on the tax team, and it's a very...

