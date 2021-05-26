Biden Fed. Circ. Nominee Calls Judgeship 'Dream Job'

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's nominee to the Federal Circuit — the first to the court in more than six years — told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that serving on the bench is her "dream job." The committee heard from Perkins Coie LLP partner Tiffany Cunningham as it considered her nomination to fill the seat of U.S. Circuit Judge Evan J. Wallach, who will take senior status at the end of the month. If confirmed, Cunningham would be the first Black judge to sit on the Federal Circuit bench. She would also round out the split among the court's...

