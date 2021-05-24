IRS Tells Justices To Uphold Summonses On Pot Cos.

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 9:49 PM EDT) -- For the second time this year, the Biden administration's acting solicitor general has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a ruling allowing the IRS to seek information about Colorado pot businesses, saying federal law is clear that pot is illegal. Acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar told the high court on Monday it should reject a petition for certiorari filed by cannabis companies seeking to overturn a Tenth Circuit ruling which held the IRS had authority under Internal Revenue Code Section 280E to probe the businesses. "States may not countermand Congress' decision to prohibit trafficking in marijuana," the government said in...

